Prince Harry, Meghan reaction to Prince Andrew, King Charles feud laid bare

King Charles’ feud with his brother Prince Andrew has taken a new turn with the monarch’s patience growing thinner by the day over his antics.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made no protests over their eviction from Frogmore Cottage, have made a clear stance on their views on the Charles and Andrew feud, a royal expert has revealed.

Given their bitter experience with the royal family, royal author Tom Quinn shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not care much for the disgraced royal as the King cuts off his security.

Moreover, the Sussexes are not letting their feelings affect their relationship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK,” Quinn told The Mirror.

“Harry has always been close to Eugenie and she’s even visited him in America, with the pair seen watching the Super Bowl together back in 2022,” he added.

The remarks come as King Charles issued a stern warning to Prince Andrew over his time in Royal Lodge.

A source told The Times that Charles now wants the “matters settled” as it has been two years to the issue already.

The monarch has given two options: either Andrew pays for his own security and bill or he moves into a "more suitable accommodation" like Frogmore Cottage.

According to previous reports, Prince Harry was "furious and in tears" when he found out his father had evicted them from their Windsor home.