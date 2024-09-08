Taylor Swift sends fans wild with hidden message about upcoming plans

Fans gather hints about 'Reputation' era coming soon

Taylor Swift's date night outfit with Travis Kelce was a basket of Easter eggs for Swifties.

Swift and boyfriend Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs victory with a dinner date on Friday, September 6th.

As images from the night emerged on social media, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice a hidden detail in the singer's outfit - possibly a new album drop.

Swift flaunted an oversized black blazer over a sheer top with matching black shorts and black knee-high heeled boots. While Kelce wore a casual sweater vest and striped pants, along with a black cap.

As per People’s source, the couple looked cheerful as they arrived at the Brooklyn pizza hotspot Lucali.

The Fortnight singer and the football player, were holding hands on their way to, and from the restaurant, as seen in multiple shots posted by fans.

The Anti-hero hitmaker’s outfit choice made fans suspect the release of Reputation re-recordings.

The colour scheme for Reputation is based on darker tones and the music videos feature Swift wearing knee-high boots.



Swifties took to Reddit to express their excitement and discuss Swift's undisclosed plans. There are plenty of fan theories about the album's re-recordings including one which suggests its release on New Year's Day.

Swifties note that Swift has been dropping Easter eggs for a while now. On January 10th this year, she wore a green velvet dress paired with thigh-high snake boots which fans connected to the Look What You Made Me Do video, which features snakes, and the musician wearing boots.



The Love Story singer has not made any explicit announcements about the re-release of the remaining two albums, Taylor Swift, and Reputation.