Govt making 'all-out efforts' to restore PIA flight operations to UK: Dar

A representational image of PIA aeroplane. — AFP/File

LONDON: The government is making all out efforts to restore the flight operations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday, as the flight operations remain suspended for over four years.

He said that they are trying to achieve the goal as soon as possible.

"We have made every effort, even we changed the laws as per the latest requirements of the Aviation Authority of UK to solve the issue of resumption of PIA flights," the deputy prime minister, who is currently visiting Britain, said while addressing the Pakistani diaspora there.



PIA flights to Europe and the UK were suspended after the European Union's Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) revoked the national carrier's authorisation to fly to the bloc in 2020 in the aftermath of a fake pilot licence scandal in Pakistan.

The issue resulted in the grounding of 262 of Pakistan's 860 pilots, including 141 of PIA's 434, whose licences were termed "dubious" by the then aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The deputy prime minister, while addressing the event, said that an "irresponsible statement" of a minister from the former minister of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government grounded all aircraft of the country in Europe, UK and the Western world.

He said the government was taking two more actions on privatisation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport.



Dar went on to say that the process was moving on the fast track, hoping that it might be completed by the middle of October.

He pointed out that Pakistan attached high importance to the long-standing partnership with the UK and the real pivot of the bilateral relationship was Pakistani diaspora.

Later, while addressing the press conference in London, the deputy PM further said that discussions on the resumption of PIA flight operations were held with the British authorities while talks with the European Union were also underway.

"We are determined to comply with the international standards in the aviation sector. All out efforts are being made for the resumption of services," he added.



Overseas Pakistanis' representation in parliament on agenda

Shedding light on his UK visit, Dar said that it was of immense importance especially after the formation of new government in the country by the Labour Party.

"Pakistan's ties with Britain are crucial as 1.7 million Pakistanis are residing in the UK. They are our assets," Dar said, adding that the government was making efforts for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis and their representation in parliament was on its agenda

Dar further stated that his meetings with British Deputy PM Angela Rayner and other officials were positive and the visit was over all successful.

It may be noted that Deputy PM Dar had held meetings with UK officials including his British counterpart Rayner on the sidelines of his visit.