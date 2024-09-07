Emily Armstrong breaks silence over Danny Masterson support allegations

Linkin Park’s lead vocalist Emily Armstrong extended her apologies to her fans for unknowingly supporting Danny Masterson, who is now found guilty in a sexual assault case.

As per Deadline, the singer released a statement on her Instagram handle, clarifying her stance on the serious matter.

Without mentioning the name of the actor, Armstrong wrote, "Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer."

Moreover, the musician, 38, added that after learning that Masterson was proven guilty, she has never contacted him since then.

Emily Armstrong/Instagram

Armstrong raised her voice for the domestic abuse by saying, "To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

For the unversed, Masterson was sentenced to prison for 30 years last September after being convicted of two of three forcible rape charges earlier in the year.