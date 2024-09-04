Andrew faces eviction pressure as Charles withdraws security at Royal Lodge

Andrew may be forced to vacate his Windsor residence by October

A somber-looking Prince Andrew was recently spotted in Windsor Great Park, riding a horse alongside a companion.

The Duke of York was seen shortly after returning from the royal family's annual Balmoral break. Dressed in a burgundy jumper, he appeared unsmiling during the ride and was later seen driving a Range Rover back to his home, reported Mirror.

This sighting comes just weeks after reports emerged that he may be forced to vacate his Windsor residence by October, following the termination of his private security detail.

It has been reported that King Charles decided to dismiss the property's 10-man security team to increase pressure on Andrew to leave the home. Charles has been privately funding the guards at the Windsor estate since Andrew's armed police protection was removed in 2022.

The Duke has lived in the 31-room mansion, set on 98 acres, for over 20 years after signing a 75-year lease. He currently resides there with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his friends insist that the terms of his lease give him no reason to relinquish the residence.

But he may soon be forced to leave the house with Charles reportedly telling the security team they are no longer needed at the lodge once their contract ends in the autumn. A Palace insider weighed in on the issue saying that "it isn’t a secret that the King wants him out" after reports that the Duke of York has become a "bit of a recluse".

The insider told The Sun: "Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away? They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them."

Andrew has reportedly informed the King of his intent to "see out" the remaining 55 years on the lease he signed for the £30 million mansion two decades ago, despite being urged to move to the nearby Frogmore Cottage, which is currently vacant following its previous occupancy by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With no royal duties to fulfill since being stripped of his honorary titles and patronages in 2022, the 64-year-old Duke is said to be spending his time engaged in a few select hobbies, such as horse riding around the Windsor Castle mews and playing golf.

However, one of his more recent pastimes—watching live plane traffic from around the world on a projector screen—stands out as a particularly unusual interest.

Royal correspondent Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail: "The one-time helicopter pilot - commended for his bravery in the Falklands War flying decoy missions to draw Argentine missiles away from the ships of the British task force - is able to watch flights landing and taking off at airports all over the globe. According to a visitor to Royal Lodge, the prince has become obsessed with the app beloved of planespotter nerds."

Andrew faces mounting costs in his efforts to try and stay put at Royal Lodge, and he has also been forced to meet the upkeep costs of the 19th-century Grade II listed house, including a recent bill of £200,000 for roof repairs.