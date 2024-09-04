Travis Kelce’s shocking breakup plan with Taylor Swift leaked

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce's legal team seemingly in action to work on potential breakup date of the two love birds.

The Blank Space crooner and Kelce's whirlwind romance had fans swooning, thinking they'd found their perfect match.

But rumours of a looming split surfaced when a document allegedly from Kelce's PR firm circulated online, claiming they'd part ways this month.

However, NFL player’s reps quickly shut down the speculation, denying any plans for a breakup.

A document allegedly from athlete's PR firm, Full Scope, has surfaced online, detailing a plan for a split with the singer-songwriter.

The paperwork reveals a strategy to announce their breakup on September 28, followed by an official statement three days later, described as "post-break up", to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity".

The document outlines that the planned announcement of the split will be made in a manner that is "gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect", aiming for a dignified and amicable public statement.



Laying out what the statement would say, they write: “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.

“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

According to the document, the planned announcement will spin the breakup as a "natural part of life" and emphasise Kelce's "personal growth".

It will also spotlight his dedication to his career and accomplishments in the sports industry.

The strategy includes distributing a press release to major media outlets to secure "broad coverage" and maximise publicity.

Moreover, a spokesman for Full Scope insisted that they were “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency.”

The representative has consulted lawyers over the leaked document, but finding the source is unlikely.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” they said.