Taylor Swift’s ‘learning the game,’ drafting ‘plays’ for boyfriend Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's play drafting

Travis Kelce has got a pretty supportive girlfriend.



Taylor Swift drafting plays for her boyfriend has been confirmed by the player himself, after Patrick Mahomes revealed that the popstar was drawing them.

“She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything…I think she was just curious about the profession,” Kelce said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Sept.

“I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” he added.

When questioned if the 34-year-old songstress draws plays for the rest of the team’s players, Kelce seemed to have a possessive reply.

“She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office,” he said.

Kelce’s confirmation on Swift’s play drafting comes after Mahomes, 29, gushed about her in an interview with NBC commentator Chris Simms on Thursday, Aug. 29 and shared how she is “interested” in the sport.

“Meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is... that's been special to me, because like you said [she's] the most famous person in the world,” Mahomes said.

“She's really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions. She's already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in.”