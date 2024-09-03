Paris Hilton bleeds glitter while making 'Bad Bitch Academy' music video

Paris Hilton is putting 'blood, sweat, fire and tears' in her music video for 'Bad Bitch Academy'

Paris Hilton is bringing her creative vision to life with sweat and blood.

Taking her suffering to Instagram stories, the 43-year-old actress recently shared a video of herself treating a cut on her knee during the making of a video for her new song, Bad Bitch Academy.

"I guess glitter really does run in my veins [sparkle emoji]," she playfully penned the caption. "Can’t wait for you to see all this hard work come to life in the #BBA music video on Friday! [fire emoji]."

The songstress seemed unfazed by the minor injury, putting on a strong demeanour and wrapped up the caption with some hashtags: #BadBitchAcademy #InfiniteIcon.

In the clip, the TV personality, donning a silver outfit, moved her wounded knee closer to the camera, asking, "Is there like glass in it?"

"Oh, it’s your sequin," someone said behind the camera. Hilton replied, "Oh, it’s a sequin inside of the skin?"

Another voice backstage could be heard saying, "Well, in this shot, we’re very close. If we just want to bandage it right now then we can really address it for makeup."

"I can like put the knee, like hide it," Hilton suggested, to which the other person agreed.

After getting her wound dressed with a bandage, Hilton jokingly said with a smile, "I’ve put blood, sweat, fire and tears into this video," referring to the accidental trailer fire that took place on the set of the video for Bad Bitch Academy in August.