Prince Harry leaves Britons stunned with unexpected move

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry has sparked reactions from the British public with his surprising move amid ongoing feud with the royal family.

Harry - who's currently living in Montecito, California - appeared unwilling to leave his birth country during his recent trip to the family as he got emotional seeing the people he still loves the most.



The Duke of Sussex, who travelled across the Atlantic to pay his respects at the memorial service for his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, reportedly held back his tears while meeting with the locals in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex's trip carried extra significance as it came amid his fractured relationship with his brother William, who was also present to pay the tribute to the late Queen's loyal aide and Princess Diana's brother-in-law.



"Most people were astounded that Harry came," one of the attendees told PEOPLE.

"The Duke was on remarkably good form, and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

Unfortunately, Harry didn’t lead to a public reconciliation with his brother William at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk even the two feuding royals sat apart, each with different groups of their maternal cousins. It’s also believed that Archie and Lilibet's dad did not see his fatherKing Charles, who is being treated for cancer and is staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.



A close source suggests, "Given everything that has gone on with the family's health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother's side of the family.”



His tour came as the Mail on Sunday reported that the Duke, who said goodbye to the Firm with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is finding ways to reintegrate into the royal fold.

Harry's move attracted massive praise from Britons who appreciated the father-of-two for his wise decision to stand with the family at their difficult time, suggesting the Duke to take another bold step to break the ice with his brother as well amid royal health woes.