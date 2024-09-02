King Charles’ Sandringham Palace strange activities come to light

King Charles and the rest of the royal members are gathered at the late Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Sandringham Palace to enjoy their summer break as part of their annual tradition.

While the Scottish Palace is a special getaway for the royal members where they are able to relax and be their true self, some alarmingly strange activities have reportedly been occurring at the royal residence.

According to late high-society columnist Kenneth Rose, bizarre incidents have taken place in many of the royal residences but Sandringham had been by far the oddest.

A pastor was brought in to conduct a peculiar “little service” in a downstairs bedroom of the grand 18th Century mansion by the late Queen herself and her Lady-in-Waiting, Prue Penn, back in 2000, to ward off mysterious supernatural activities.

The service was conducted after the palace staff has reported unexplainable events forcing the monarch to take serious action, Rose’s diaries disclosed posthumously.

Some of the servants were terrified to enter the room where King George VI spent his final days before death in 1952. The aides blatantly refused to enter the room as they claimed occurrences of paranormal activities.

“Some of the servants had complained that the room was haunted and did not want to work in it. The parson walked from room to room and did indeed feel some sort of restlessness in one of them,” Rose recounted in his diary after receiving an invitation from Penn.

“This, the Queen Mother identified, was a ground-floor room which had been turned into a bedroom for George VI during his last months. So, the parson held a service there, not exactly of exorcism, which is the driving out of an evil spirit, but of bringing tranquillity.”