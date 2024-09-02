Ian McKellen gives rare career update following traumatic accident

“I come back to you now, at the turn of the tide,” Ian McKellen returns to LOTR

Sir Ian McKellen recently how he was approached to reprise a beloved role following his traumatic accident in June.

The actor, 85, revealed that he was approached for his role of the beloved Gandalf in the new Lord of the Rings films.

In conversation with The Big Issue, the X-Men actor said, “Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating … I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him.”

He added, “When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So, they better be quick.”

McKellen suffered a fall this year when he lost his balance on stage as John Falstaff in Player Kings. The actor broke his wrist in the accident.

the veteran star opened up about the accident to BBC Radio 4’s Today saying that he had physically recovered from the incident, but, “It’s emotionally that I’ve got some residue that I’ve got to deal with.”

He recalls saying to himself, “This is the end” as he fell. “And apparently I shouted out, ‘My neck is broken, I’m dying.’ I don’t remember saying that, so there was a lot going on in my head as the body responded to the fall.”

However, McKellen does not plan on retiring from acting as he told BBC Breakfast, “I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working.”

Notably, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced two new Lord of the Rings movies that Andy Serkis will direct and star in, the first of which is set to release in 2026.