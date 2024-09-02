BTS' Jungkook responds to BTS ARMY’s birthday wishes amid military service

Jungkook will be released from his military duties in 2025

Jungkook gave back love to his fans, who wished him on his 27th birthday.

On Sunday, September 1, the youngest BTS member took to Weverse to express gratitude to the BTS ARMY for celebrating his birthday with full zeal despite his busy military duties.



"Dear ARMY, thank you for sending me the birthday wishes. I am doing well," he shared with the fans how is he doing these days.

"I will finish the remaining time in the military well. I hope that ARMY also stays well during that time," added the Golden Maknae, a nickname given to Jungkook by RM.

In addition to his birthday, fans have been eagerly waiting for his debut solo documentary, Jungkook: I Am Still, slated to premiere globally on September 18.

The documentary will chronicle the journey of the Dreamers hitmaker from the BTS member to becoming a globally acclaimed solo superstar.

Furthermore, the documentary will feature the behind-the-scenes hustle he did to bring his solo album Golden to life, along with the unseen snippets from its intense promotion.

for the unversed, Jungkook was enlisted in the military companion soldiers’ program along with Jimin on December 12, 2023.

The two are expected to get discharged together in June 2025, reuniting with other BTS members, Jimin, Jin, J Hope, RM, Suga and V.