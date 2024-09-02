Prince Harry takes crucial step to mend peace with King Charles

Prince Harry has been making sincere efforts to mend his broken relationship with the royal family as he experiences increasing loneliness in the US.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex is "feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home."

The former working royal's decision to reconcile with King Charles and his estranged brother Prince William is seemingly a clear sign that he wants to return to the royal fold amid his difficult marriage to Meghan Markle.

Speaking of the Montecito couple's recent trip to Colombia, the source shared, "The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background."

"He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates," added an insider.

Notably, these comments came after Harry recently made a surprise appearance at the memorial service of his beloved uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

Moreover, the Duke was spotted with William under the same roof amid their never-ending feud.