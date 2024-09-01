Mpox concerns mount in Pakistan as tally hits five

Passengers are being screened for mpox at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on August 23, 2024. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan steps up its fight against mpox after fears of Peshawar’s becoming a focal point for the viral disease grow with the emergence of the infectious disease’s fourth case from the metropolis, climbing the nationwide tally to five this year on Sunday.

The fresh case of mpox was detected in a 47-year-old man on August 29, after he was isolated by the Border Health Services staff. The patient had returned from the Middle East, raising concerns about the disease’s stemming from travellers arriving from the Gulf region.

"This is the fifth mpox case reported this year [in the country] and the fourth since WHO declared mpox a global health emergency," said Dr Shabana Saleem, the federal director general of health, on Sunday.

"The virus's re-emergence in Peshawar raises serious concerns about its transmission and demands immediate action."

She emphasised the need for vigilance, highlighting that all recent cases have involved individuals with a history of travel to Gulf countries.

"Peshawar appears to be turning into an epicentre for mpox cases," she said. "This trend is alarming, and we are doubling our efforts to prevent further spread."

Authorities have ramped up measures to contain the virus, with stringent screening protocols now enforced at all airports.

“We are not taking any chances. Effective screening systems are operational across the country,” Dr Saleem assured, noting the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health.

Federal and provincial health officials are coordinating closely to monitor the situation, ensuring that all necessary steps are taken swiftly.

"We are working round the clock to ensure all preventive measures are in place and effective," Dr Saleem said. "The Ministry of Health is continuously monitoring the situation, and we are prepared to respond to any developments immediately."

The spike in mpox cases in Peshawar has triggered concerns among health experts and the public alike, with calls for increased awareness and stricter travel guidelines.

The federal director general of health urged the public to remain vigilant and to comply with health advisories, particularly those returning from high-risk regions.

"Public cooperation is crucial in preventing the spread of mpox," she warned. "Together, we can curb this virus before it takes a firmer hold."