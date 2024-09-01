George Clooney's wife stuns in floral co-ord and leggy look during romantic Venice boat trip

George Clooney and Amal Clooney enjoy a day out with twins.

George Clooney and his stunning wife, Amal, delighted in a romantic boat trip during the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The actor looked dapper as he basked in the sunshine, while Amal turned heads in a chic floral co-ord featuring skimpy shorts and a matching top.

She completed her ensemble with stylish shades and a sleek leather clutch, making for a picture-perfect appearance.

The couple, who call Lake Como home, enjoyed the breathtaking Venetian views as their boat glided along the canal, with George wrapping his arm around her.

They are set to dazzle again on Sunday at the premiere of George's new film, where he stars alongside Brad Pitt.

Their Venice visit is particularly exciting as George and Brad Pitt are set to premiere their new film Wolfs, a thrilling story about two professional fixers who are forced to work together despite their preference for solo jobs.

The film, which George and Brad not only star in but also produce through their respective companies, Smokehouse and Plan B, promises to be a major highlight of the festival.



