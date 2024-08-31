Matthew Perry's ketamine death: Dr. Mark Chavez to plead guilty in case

Matthew Perry ketamine death case update

Matthew Perry ketamine death case has a new prospective.



The late Friends star’s death case progresses to Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the doctors involved in the charges connected with his passing, appearing in an LA court.

Chavez is said to plead guilty to one count of planning to provide ketamine to the actor, who passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report stated Perry’s cause of death as the “acute effects” of the surgical anaesthetic ketamine and drowning after use.

As the third defendant in the case to enter a guilty plea, Chavez has consented to work with the prosecution to identify and apprehend those who supplied ketamine to Perry.

The plea agreement's specifics are not known to the public, although the crime carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

Given that Chavez collaborated with Dr. Salvador Plasencia to sell Perry ketamine, his assistance is crucial to getting to the bottom of the investigation.

Plasencia, who has entered a not guilty plea, is charged with providing Perry with illicit ketamine in the month before his death.

The primary focus of the investigation is Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, the woman who the investigators claim sold Perry the fatal amount of ketamine.

She is awaiting trial after entering a not guilty plea aswell.