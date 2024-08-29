Jennifer Lopez ‘hit hard’ by Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez 'upset' by Ben Affleck amid divorce

Ben Affleck “upset” Jennifer Lopez amid the former couple’s divorce.



According to what a source told People, Ben has “disappointed” Jennifer while the pair steers through their messy split.

The 55-year-old diva filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor on Aug. 20, listing the separation date as of April 26, which is also the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Both Ben and Jennifer spent most of their summer in separation amid rumours circulating about their strained marriage.

“It’s really hit her hard,” the insider told the outlet. “She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben.”

The source also revealed that it is getting uncomfortable for the songstress to live in the Beverly Hills mansion, which the two purchased in May 2023 reportedly for $60 million.

“She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well," says the insider.

Lopez and Affleck share a pretty blended family, which includes The Accountant star’s children with his ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina 15, and Samuel, 12, and the actress’ kids with ex Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, 16.