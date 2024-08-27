Emilia Clarke saddles up for spy thriller 'Ponies' on Peacock

Emilia Clarke, known for her iconic role in Game of Thrones, is set to star in a new spy thriller series called Ponies, which has been given a straight-to-series order by Peacock.

The show, set in the Cold War era, is created by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson.

Clarke is currently filming another series, Criminal, for Amazon Prime Video, alongside Charlie Hunnam and others.

In the 1977-set spy thriller Ponies, two unassuming secretaries at the American embassy in Moscow are thrust into a life of espionage after their husbands' mysterious deaths.

The Me Before You alum stars as Bea, a brilliant and Russian-fluent woman raised by Soviet immigrant parents.

Her co-lead, Twila (yet to be cast), is a bold and feisty small-town girl.

Together, they join forces with the CIA to unravel a conspiracy and seek answers about their husbands' tragic fates.

The creative team behind Ponies includes co-writers and executive producers Susanna Fogel and David Iserson, with Fogel also directing and Iserson serving as showrunner.

They're joined by executive producers Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven, Sharp Objects) and Emilia Clarke, along with co-executive producers Katherine Bridle and Alison Mo Massey.

Clarke, who recently starred in Disney+'s Secret Invasion and the Sundance award-winning The Pod Generation, has also made her mark on the stage with her 2022 West End debut in The Seagull.