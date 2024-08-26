Taylor Swift honours fan’s mother who inspired ‘Ronan’ at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift honors fan at London Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift provided VIP treatment to someone to once inspired a song of hers.



The 34-year-old songstress, who headlined five concerts at Wembley earlier this month, provided VIP treatment to Maya Thompson, whose late son’s battle with cancer was the inspiration behind Swift’s 2012 single Ronan.

“Last week, I was in London with [Charisma Carpenter] for something she was working on. The next thing I knew, we were in the Royal Suite at Wembley Stadium to watch the masterpiece that is the Eras Tour,” Thompson wrote via X on Saturday, August 24.

“We were treated like royalty (literally). I am still trying to process what happened, the words said, and how I spent the evening dancing next to [Florence Welch.]”

Thompson added, “When I met @taylorswift13 for the first time thirteen years ago, she was 22-years-old. She was a 22-year-old baby with the emotional intelligence of someone wise beyond her years.

“She reached out to me, a mom who fought so hard through her son’s cancer diagnosis and then his death.”

She continued, “She reached out because the love story between a mother and a child impacted her. I fell in love with a 22-year-old girl because of her bold, bleeding heart and genuine words — not because she was one of the biggest stars on the planet, but because she was just Taylor.”

“Since then, it has been an endless stream of love that never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined.”