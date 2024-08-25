King Charles wants Prince Harry back as he takes 'spiritual guidance'

King Charles is reportedly seeking "spiritual guidance" regarding Prince Harry, with a potential reconciliation on the horizon, according to insider sources.

The 75-year-old monarch has found solace in the counsel of spiritual leaders and has been delving into religious and philosophical matters since becoming King, reported GB News.

The insider noted that Charles has gained "spiritual nourishment" from these discussions and is now more receptive to the idea of mending his relationship with Harry, who resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.



The source claimed: "Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role."

They continued to tell The Mail: "That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have publicly criticized King Charles and the wider Royal Family over the past four years. In his memoir Spare, Harry described Queen Camilla as his "wicked stepmother."

Additionally, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan alleged that an unnamed senior royal had expressed concerns about the skin color of their son, Archie.

Charles is reportedly distressed by the estrangement from his son, particularly as he has not seen Archie and Lilibet since June 2022, when the couple visited the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Regarding a potential reconciliation, the insider shared: "Charles misses Harry deeply. He still loves his son and wishes for a reunion, regardless of whether Harry and Meghan want to return to royal duties. Charles believes in the possibility of a return and longs for the bond they once shared. The door will always be open to them."

Despite this, recent reports from those close to Harry suggest that Charles has stopped taking Harry's calls and responding to his letters, even after a positive meeting between them in February, following the King's cancer diagnosis.



