BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes History as First K-pop Soloist to Perform at VMAs

Lisa, the first k-pop soloist to won a VMA, is tapped to perform at the upcoming VMAs

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has added another feather to her cap as she is slated to make history at the Video Music Awards.

According to Allkpop, Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, is tapped to perform at the awards ceremony of one of the top music awards in the US.

This marked a major milestone for the 27-year-old singer and rapper because she will be the first K-Pop Soloist to perform at the VMAs since the creation of these awards more than 39 years ago.

Since the MTV VMAs made this announcement on the internet, fans especially BLINK, are over the moon and flooded the social media with commendable comments and utmost support.

In addition to her new achievement, fans were quick to emphasis that Lisa was also the first K-pop soloist to win a VMA.

"She was also the first K-Pop soloist to win an award at the ceremony," one fan raved.

"She is also the Most Nominated K-Pop Act this year and the 1ST K-Pop Soloist to win a VMA!" another added.

Notably, the LLOUD founder has bagged four nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards thanks to her recent hit ROCKSTAR.

The nominations include Best K-pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing. Given to the aforementioned categories Lisa became the K-pop soloist with the most nominations in a single calendar year.