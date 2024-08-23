ASAP Rocky, Rihanna struggle with kids' music choices: 'Driving me nuts'

ASAP Rocky says watching 'Cocomelon' with kids is 'driving me nuts'

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna found that keeping up with their children’s music preferences is no easy feat.



In a recent interview with Billboard, Rocky, who shares two sons, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot, with Rihanna, 36, opened up about his less-than-enthusiastic feelings towards the popular children’s cartoon Cocomelon.

"That s--- is driving me nuts!" Rocky quipped about the children’s cartoon, which his kids enjoy. "Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking."

"I don’t give a s—," Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, added, further sharing that Rihanna might share the same sentiments, "She’s tired of it, too, probably."

Despite being high-profile artists, Rocky and Rihanna are adeptly navigating parenthood with their young toddlers. The rapper, 35, praised his partner for her understanding and support amid their busy schedules.

"It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules. [The relationship] is going great," Rocky said. "I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend the most time together."

He noted that their relationship is built on "understanding and compatibility."

The couple, who were close friends for nearly a decade before confirming their relationship in November 2020, recently celebrated first birthday of their second born.