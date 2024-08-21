Taylor Swift bids farewell to London with strong gesture

Taylor Swift calls London show a wrap after recalling past

Taylor Swift seemingly isn't letting go of her past with Joe Alwyn just yet.

The singer, who is currently on her record-breaking leg of the tour, called the show a wrap after debuting So Long, London at Wembley Stadium.

Before carolling the ‘controversial’ song from the Tortured Poets Department, the 34-year-old songstress expressed gratitude for the London audience.

She said, “You know, we’ve done a lot of shows on the ‘Eras’ tour, so it’s kind of rare to have a song that I’ve never performed live before, and yet, here we are.”

This comes after the Anti-hero hitmaker, who dated Alwyn for six years, was accused of writing the same song for her former boyfriend while they were in a relationship.

On professional front, Swift is scheduled to leave for North America in fall, ending her Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada later in December.

Previously, she opened up to the crowd in Liverpool in June.

She said at the time, “This has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever wondered in my life, this tour.”