Ben Affleck pushes Jennifer Lopez to take painful decision

Jennifer Lopez thought through her decision thoroughly before she filed for divorce with husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

The Gone Girl actor, who had rekindled their romance after nearly two decades with his former flame, was no longer interested to make amends as the couple went through marital problems.

The On the Floor singer is heartbroken about the divorce but she is convinced that Affleck wants nothing to do with her, an insider revealed.

“She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” the source told People Magazine. “He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work.”

The source added that it got to the point that she “just needed to look out for herself.”

After suffering through the issues, Lopez went ahead with her painful decision to split, realising that it was “time to move on.”

In official documents obtained by multiple media outlets, the Waiting For Tonight songstress chose to file divorce on Tuesday, August 20, which was their second wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, the couple had already split by April 26, 2024.