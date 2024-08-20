Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams steamy romance is 'still new'

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal were captured in an intimate moment

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are seemingly in the early stages of their romance after they sparked dating rumours in June.

Abrams, 24, and Mescal, 28, have been frequently spotted together since, and now a People Magazine source confirms the couple is in a romantic relationship.



“They’ve been hooking up and it’s still early stages,” the insider told the outlet of the budding romance.

The insider scoop on the new relationship comes after the singer and the Irish actor were spotted on a cosy date together.

The Normal People star and Eras Tour opener were first seen having dinner together at BRAT Restaurant in London by TMZ. The couple was captured in an intimate moment as Mescal endearingly touched Abrams face.

Later on, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the lovebirds were spotted together, walking hand-in-hand and sneaking in kisses during their stroll.

Mescal was previously in a relationship with the boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers for two years. Rumours of their engagement were swirling at the time, but the couple eventually broke up in late 2022.

At the time, Mescal refused to address the alleged breakup in an interview explaining his need for privacy.

Meanwhile, the daughter of J.J. Abrams was dating songwriter Blake Slatkin for five years before calling it quits in 2022.