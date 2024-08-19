‘Future Queen’ Kate Middleton survives challenging phase of life

Princess Kate has been hailed for surviving the challenges of her life despite her battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales not only won the hearts of the royal family including her father-in-law King Charles, husband Prince William and the people of England.

A royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that Catherine "survived" and "thrived" after marrying into the royal family.

She said, "I think you have to be quite tough to survive and thrive in the Royal Family. It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the Palace."

The royal expert added, "But Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land. And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come."

Jennie lauded the mother-of-three for being a woman with a "great deal of common sense," and the royal expert believes that Kate "applies that common sense to the dilemmas and difficulties which arise" as an active member of the Firm.



For the unversed, Kate Middleton has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

On June 14, the Princess of Wales updated royal fans that she has been making "good progress," however, she said, "As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," in an emotional statement.

