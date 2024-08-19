BTS' Suga to appear for police probe as DUI investigation heats up

South Korean police has finalised the probing schedule for Suga from BTS

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, will be summoned by police for further investigation following his recent DUI scandal.

On August 19, Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that the police had finalised the schedule for the BTS member's investigation, set to take place this week.

The 31-year-old rapper will undergo the standard protocol applied to all, which includes not being summoned on weekends or during nighttime hours.

A police official confirmed in a press conference that they are coordinating with Suga’s team to move forward with the investigation.

The probe will examine various aspects of the drunk-driving incident, including the controversy over BIGHIT MUSIC’s alleged downplaying of the situation.

In their statement, the company initially referred to an electric kickboard rather than a scooter, but the police indicated they would investigate thoroughly if that was the case.

For the unversed, Suga, who is currently on hiatus from his musical career due to his military service in South Korea, faced DUI charges on the night of August 6.

The BTS star was riding his electric scooter home while under the influence when he fell from the vehicle near his residence.

Reports indicate that a police officer who came to him initially for assistance at the scene detected alcohol in his breath.

A subsequent breathalyser test revealed Suga's blood alcohol content was 0.227%, significantly above the legal limit, leading to his booking for DUI charges.