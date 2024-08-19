King Charles issues sad statement as Harry, Meghan tour wraps

Buckingham Palace issues sad statement as Harry, Meghan tour wraps

King Charles received shocking news as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended their four-day headline-making tour to Colombia.



For the unversed, the late Queen Elizabeth's close friend, Virginia Ogilvy, Countess of Airlie, has passed away at the age of 91.

The Monarch has paid a heartfelt tribute to one of the most trusted pals of the late Queen.

Buckingham Palace released a statement which reads, "His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news, having known Lady Airlie for so much of his life and having so greatly appreciated her immense devotion and dedicated service to Her late Majesty over so many years."

It is important to mention that this sad statement was released amid the Duke and Duchess' trip to the South American country, which reportedly left Charles 'furious.'



Previously, Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the King and Prince William "can't stop the tour going ahead, but they are furious that having agreed to give up their role as working Royals, Meghan and Harry have once again broken the deal..."



The royal commentator revealed that the working royals are extremely upset as the California-based couple is "trying to cash in on their Royal status to make up for the failure of their business ventures."