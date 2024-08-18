Sabrina Carpenter splits from Barry Keoghan following whirlwind romance

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan call it quits after eight months

Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly broken up with her former boyfriend Barry Keoghan just months after he appeared in her music video Please Please Please.

The Espresso singer, who started dating the actor in December 2023 ahead of his film Saltburn, apparently called it off because of Keoghan's 'party lifestyle' and drinking problem.

The pair garnered attention at the Grammys in February, posing together in their first public photo.

Meanwhile, fans heaped on praises for the former couple, saying they "looked cute together."

Keoghan, who split from his longtime girlfriend Alyson Kierans in 2023, reportedly ruined his relationship with Sabrina due to his struggles with excessive drinking.

An insider opened up to The Sun about Keoghan's alcohol issues, saying, “Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated.

“He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month.”

Sources suggest that his previous relationship also ended because of his excessive drinking problem.

