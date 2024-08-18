Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set love bar high with new move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are defying distance and keeping their romance alive.



A source close to the couple shared with Entertainment Tonight that "Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart."

The pair's secret to a successful long-distance relationship includes constant communication, with the source adding, "They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other" and "are very affectionate with each other."

According to the insider, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end frequently showers the Lover crooner with affection by sending her flowers and "surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude."

These sweet gestures showcase his love and appreciation for the 14-time Grammy-winning singer, keeping their romance blossoming despite the distance.

“Their connection is unlike anything that they’ve ever experienced before,” they added.

The outlet report follows Garcelle Beauvais' claim that Swift visited Kelce's game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, demonstrating the couple's commitment to spending time together.

The two have been dating since July 2023 and made their relationship public in September 2023 when Swift attended his NFL game against the Chicago Bears.

She has since shown her support by attending 12 more of his games, including Super Bowl LVIII, where Kelce won his third championship title.

Kelce has been a constant presence at the singer's Eras Tour, flying around the world to watch her perform. He even joined her on stage in London in June, calling it a "blast."

Amidst whispers of a secret engagement, an insider hinted to Page Six that a proposal is imminent, saying it's "happening soon."