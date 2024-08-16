Prince Harry triggers new war as he takes thinly veiled swipe at Elon Musk

Prince Harry takes thinly veiled swipe at Elon Musk

Prince Harry has been flayed for his alleged attempt to air 'dangerous' opinions with attack on tech giant Elon Musk.

Royal commentator Helena Chard offered her verdict on Harry's speech about online safety at a summit on digital responsibility in Colombia.



Harry went on hinting at the UK riots, saying: "What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn't true."



The Duke seemingly took a thinly veiled dig at X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, suggesting he should 'take more responsibility' for what happens online



King Charles younger son said: "It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake. In an ideal world, those with positions of influence would take more responsibility."



Harry went on: "We are no longer debating facts. For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down."



Reacting to the remarks, royal commentator Helena Chard told GB News that the royal's comments are potentially "dangerous" and "hugely damaging" to the royal family.

Chard explained: "Prince Harry catastrophises everything, we see it all the time. Everything's awful, terrible, and he thinks everyone's out to get him. He thinks he's the person that should be waving the flag, leading everyone onto better things - this is not the case at all. And actually, I just feel that his opinion a lot of the time is quite dangerous."

In criticism of his decision to take on CEO of Tesla Elon Musk and the social media platforms, Chard claimed: "I think challenging conglomerates with reference to online safety and getting them to put money into the research, that's fine. But I think hitting out and just making these random statements, I don't think he's qualified to do that."