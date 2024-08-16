‘It Ends With Us’ takes top spot at box office, leaves ‘Deadpool’ behind

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, It Ends With Us, has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing $100 million at the global box office within its first week of release.

The movie, starring Blake Lively, has grossed $68.9 million domestically and $46.6 million internationally, totalling $115.5 million worldwide.

Released by Sony and Wayfarer Studios, the film exceeded expectations with a strong $50 million debut over the August 9-11 weekend, placing second behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

However, it has since surpassed the superhero blockbuster, claiming the top spot at the box office.

It Ends With Us, starring Lively, has achieved a remarkable global debut, earning $80 million against a modest budget of $25 million.

The film tells the story of Lily Bloom, a resilient woman who escapes her traumatic childhood to build a new life in Boston.

Her chance encounters with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid spark an intense romance, but as their relationship progresses, Lily starts to see unsettling similarities between Ryle's behaviour and her parents' toxic relationship.

The sudden return of her first love, Atlas Corrigan, throws her life into turmoil, prompting Lily to tap into her inner strength and make a difficult choice that will shape her future.

It Ends With Us, directed by Wayfarer Studios co-founder Justin Baldoni, is expected to maintain its momentum in its second weekend.

With little competition in its demographic and exceptional audience reception, the film is likely to perform well.

Sony insiders forecast a $22-24 million weekend, but some analysts anticipate a higher total, potentially exceeding $25 million.