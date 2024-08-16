Kim Kardashian still has 'PTSD' from being booed at Tom Brady's roast

'It's my biggest fear in life,' admits Kim Kardashian about getting booed

Kim Kardashian has PTSD from getting brutally booed during Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady back in May.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the reality TV megastar, 43, was taken aback by the warm welcome from the live studio audience.

“It’s my biggest fear in life to get booed,” she nervously confessed, seemingly getting flashbacks, “so this welcome is like, so so good!”

Fallon, 49, quickly jumped in to reassure her.

“Never! They love you. Come on! We’re New York City, we love ya,” the television host raved.

The Kardashians star has usually been a pro at handling the spotlight, but her confidence took a hit when she took the stage on May 5 for the live comedy special.



Cheers quickly turned into boos, leaving the SKIMS founder in an awkward position. Netflix later edited the segment to lower the volume of the jeers for the version currently streaming.

In spite of the hecklers, the mom of four managed to keep her composure, push past the moment, and delivered her jokes.