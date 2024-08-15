Machine Gun Kelly spills the tea about his family’s dark past

Machine Gun Kelly reflects on his family's dark secret

Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about his family's dark past.



Speaking on the latest episode of Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, MGK opened up about his late dad secret which was related to the rapper’s grandfather murder.

“The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off,” he told the host.

Kelly continued, “It all happened in the room with my dad at nine years old.”

The rapper disclosed both his father and his grandmother were tried for the murder, though he shared that they were “both acquitted”.

MGK mentioned he would often “get so mad” at his dad, who died in July 2019.

“He was freak out if he heard a loud noise or boom, however he has since grown to better understand his father,” explained the rapper.

Kelly maintained, “I would be like, 'You're supposed to be a man, dude. Why are you acting like this?' and it just made me hate my father.”

The rapper continued, “Then, you sit there, and you think about a kid who was on trial at nine years old for the murder of his father.”

Kelly added, “We think that they know everything because we grew up looking up at them. But we're all just lost and trying to figure it out.”