Karachi weather update: PMD forecasts more rain in next 24 hours

Nimbostratus clouds cover the sky in a dark gray layer over the metropolis, heralding the imminent arrival of rain in Karachi on July 19, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said the city will witness cloudy skies, drizzle and light rain in the next 24 hours after experiencing light rain early in the morning today.

According to the Met Office, the city's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 28°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 30°C to 32°C.

As per PMD's forecast, the winds in the city are blowing at a speed of 13 kilometres per hour with 85% humidity and there's a possibility of light rain or drizzle in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin.



The Met Office also expects rainfall to hit various parts of the country including Islamabad, with the possibility of downpour in some places.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, monsoon winds are set to enter lower Sindh from August 16, and under the influence of these winds, there is a possibility of rain in Karachi during August 17 to 19.

He said that "mostly moderate rain with thundershowers" is expected in Karachi and "there may be heavy rain at some areas".

A day earlier, in light of the monsoon spell, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of urban flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till August 18 due to heavy rains which are expected to hit various parts of the province.

Anticipating further rains, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA said that moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lucky Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas.

The development comes after the recent rains resulted in as many as 178 fatalities, including 92 children, across the country since July with the collapse of homes being the biggest cause of death.