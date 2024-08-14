Tommy Fury breaks silence on Molly-Mae Hague breakup

Molly-Mae Hague shares news of split from Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury has publicly addressed the end of his engagement to Molly-Mae Hague following her emotional Instagram announcement on Wednesday.

The influencer stunned fans with a heartfelt post revealing her deep sadness over their breakup, admitting she never anticipated having to share such news.

The 25-year-old boxer praised Molly-Mae for the role she played in his life, particularly in making him a father to their 20-month-old daughter, Bambi.

His statement read: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

The past five years have been incredibly meaningful, leading to the birth of our beautiful baby girl, Bambi. I will always be grateful to Molly for that. Bambi remains our top priority."



Tommy also requested privacy for both himself and their families during this challenging time, as they navigate the difficult transition.

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her split from fiancé Tommy Fury after months of speculation about their relationship.

The Love Island stars, both 25, met on the 2019 season of the show, got engaged, and welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023.



