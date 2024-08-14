Princess Kate won't return to public life soon

Kate Middleton won't return to public life soon

Kate Middleton's battle with cancer does not seem to end anytime soon as she's still undergoing chemotheraphy.

The Princess of Wales's health condition is not allowing her to return to public life even though the future Queen is fully cooperating with her medical team while receiving the treatment to defeat the chronic disease she's been fighting since March.

Kate's recovery will be ongoing 'for some time' as no date has been given for her return to the royal duty. She has made just two public appearances since being diagnosed with cancer.

Princess Kate has been given no timeline in terms of returning to royal duties as she continues her recovery from cancer, according to royal insiders.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after medical tests found the disease was present following significant abdominal surgery at the London Clinic hospital.

A royal source told the Mail that despite her virtual appearance in the video released at the weekend, there has been no timescale given on her return to undertaking royal duties.



The source said: "She is not out of the woods yet. I don’t think people realise how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates,’ says one. She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars.

"Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come."