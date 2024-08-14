Prince Harry reports mixed results from drug use.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their upcoming four-day visit to Colombia, an associate of Prince William is urging Harry to apologize for his past cocaine use.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to embark on the trip later this month, following an invitation from Colombia's Vice President, Francia Márquez, to tour several cities across the nation.

The call for an apology comes in response to Harry's candid revelation in his memoir, Spare, where he admitted to using cocaine at the age of 17.

In the memoir, Harry shared that the drug "didn’t do anything for me" after he tried "a line" but noted that marijuana had a different impact, saying, "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."

The friend, speaking to the Daily Beast, emphasized that Harry's trip should include a candid acknowledgment of the severe impact of the cocaine trade, stating, "Harry admitted to doing coke in his book.

His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been devastated by narco-terrorists serving wealthy drug users in the West.

He should stand up and apologize for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention."