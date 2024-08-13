Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chief of staff resigned

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a fresh blow as their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has quit from his position just before the couple's trip to 'scandal-hit' Colombia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been warned about security risks in the South American country, might find it difficult to execute their safety plans as their chief of staff resigned just three months into his job.

Speaking of the possible reason behind Josh's resignation, senior royal expert Angela Levin told TalkTV that Meghan might have 'annoyed' her team member, pushing him to quit.

She revealed, "He was specially asked to take them to Colombia because he knows all about [security plans] as officials have been quoting the country 'very dangerous."

The royal expert called out Harry and Meghan, saying, "[This resignation] shows you that if you think you know everything better than anyone else, or do not let them give you advice, then these things happen... Josh did not even wait he was gone."

Regarding the former Suits star's 'bad temperament', Angela further shared, "There are allegations that Meghan was not very nice to the staff within the royal family... She has a terrible temper."

The royal author claimed, "She [might] have annoyed this man because he comes to have his job and to control things for them but Meghan is very determined to do things her own way so up goes another one."