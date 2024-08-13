Govt divides PCAA into three entities

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) building. Facebook/ @PCAA.Official/ File

KARACHI: The federal government has split the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) into three parts, assigning the departments different duties, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



Three separate entities have been carved out of the single authority. One of the three bodies will still be known as the PCAA, the other as Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation (BASI) and the third one is Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

From now onward, all commercial airports are within the PAA's jurisdiction, and the BASI will be handling aviation accident investigations. The PCAA will include the departments of flight standards, pilot licencing, aerodrome airspace, airworthiness, air transport, and aeromedical as well as all the regulatory departments.

The Ministry of Aviation has announced establishment of the PAA and BASI in separate notifications dated August 9, 2024.

It should be noted that the federal government had received a bill pertaining to the PCAA, PAA and BASI passed from the parliament in 2023.

Furthermore, the government said the employees have been transferred to the relevant departments as per their experience and expertise.

Finance and assets have also been divided among the said departments. A separate notification will be issued for the department heads.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Aviation has also issued an advertisement for the posts of director generals of the PCAA and PAA.