King Charles breaks silence as Harry, Meghan decide to tour Colombia

King Charles released a new statement ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour to Colombia.

On August 11, the Monarch and Queen Camilla extended their "warmest congratulations” to the members of Team GB in an uplifting message.



The King of England wrote, "My wife joins me in sending our warmest congratulations to the competitors and their support teams from @teamgb and across the whole Commonwealth, for their many outstanding successes at the Olympic Games in Paris."



"Your achievements, across so many disciplines, were forged from that invaluable combination of raw talent, true grit and hard toil over many years, burnished these past weeks by sportsmanship and team spirit in the finest tradition of the Games."



Charles stated, "To those who missed out on the greatest prizes, you have most certainly not fallen short in the pride that you, too, have generated for your nations."

At the end of his note, the King extended gratitude to France for "hosting such a wonderful tournament and look to the Paralympics ahead, I can only say that you have all been an inspiration."

Notably, Charles' statement came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will visit Colombia in the coming week.

Reports suggested that the Monarch expressed displeasure with the Montecito couple's decision as security officials highlighted the security risks in the South American country.