Taylor Swift put on security ‘lockdown’ before London shows

Taylor Swift gets extra security

Taylor Swift and her team seems to be taking major safety precautions.



The pop superstar and her Eras Tour crew mates have been put on a security enforced lockdown before her Eras tour London shows this week.

The 34-year-old songstress will begin her five sold-out nights at ­Wembley Stadium on Thursday, about a week past cancelling three shows in Vienna after facing attack threats.

The Sun reports strict “presidential level” security to be implied around the star.

Other reports state about additional counterterrorism-specialised private security in to be deployed at the London gigs along with the Met Police.

A source told The Sun, “Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now.”

“She and her dancers were told to ‘go to ground for their own safety’ in light of the Vienna threat. That’s why nothing has been said about the cancelled shows beyond the promoter’s statement,” they added.