Jenna Ortega slams 'touchy-feely' industry after Melissa Barrera got fired

Ortega’s remarks seemingly referred to her ‘Scream’ costar’s fate following her political comments

Jenna Ortega isn’t afraid to speak her mind in an industry that she believes heavily discourages anyone to do so.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Wednesday star, 21, opened up about her frustrations with Hollywood’s obsession with being “politically correct.”

Ortega candidly expressed her concern that this mindset has led to a loss of "humanity and integrity" in entertainment.

“Everybody wants to be politically correct, but I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity, because it lacks honesty,” she explained.

The Beetlejuice actress went on to suggest that a better approach would be fostering open conversations rather than stifling them. “Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it and, if anything, it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument,” Ortega mused.

She added playfully, “Am I describing world peace?”

Ortega’s comments seemed to subtly reference the recent firing of her Scream 6 co-star Melissa Barrera, who was removed from the next installment of the horror franchise after posting in support of Palestinians in Gaza.