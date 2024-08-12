King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Balmoral ahead of Princess Kate’s

King Charles and Queen Camilla touch down at Balmoral.

This year, Balmoral is imposing a unique rule for the younger members of the Royal Family: a complete ban on mobile phones and photos at family events.

According to Express.co.uk expanded guest list including many teenagers, the palace is taking extra measures to ensure privacy.

The source revealed that there's been a clear directive to avoid social media posts and photos during the private family holiday.

"It's a private family gathering, and with more extended family members attending this year, they want to keep everything as discreet as possible," the source said.

The new rule aims to prevent any awkward or unflattering moments—such as a potential viral photo of King Charles struggling with his meal—from making their way online.

With a more extensive family presence, the palace is keen to maintain the exclusive and intimate nature of the royal retreat.

Official social media accounts are still in the clear, as any photos shared through these channels are meticulously vetted and approved by the royal communications team.

This year, Balmoral will see a notable increase in family presence with Queen Camilla’s children and grandchildren joining the Royal Family at the estate.

Her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, will be bringing their families along.

Tom’s children, Lola, and Freddy, along with Laura’s kids—Eliza, and 14-year-old twins Louis and Gus—will stay in the main castle, which is typically reserved for guest accommodation.

Of course, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will also be part of the royal gathering.

They’ll be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.



