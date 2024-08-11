Prince William and Kate back new London air ambulances

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a significant private donation that has played a pivotal role in the London Air Ambulance charity achieving its £15 million fundraising goal.



While the specifics of William and Kate’s contribution remain confidential, their support has been crucial in reaching the target.

The generous donation will enable the charity to replace its aging fleet of helicopters with two state-of-the-art Airbus H135s.

This comes as the royal family is also set to receive two helicopters funded by taxpayers.

William, who is a patron of the London Air Ambulance, has been actively involved in the campaign, making appearances at fundraising galas, including one alongside Tom Cruise.

He has also facilitated key meetings between charity officials and potential donors, further boosting the appeal's success.

Jonathan Jenkins, CEO of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, expressed profound gratitude for the critical support provided by the Prince of Wales.

"The support of the Prince of Wales throughout our campaign has been invaluable, both publicly and privately," Jenkins said.

He highlighted the impact of his involvement, noting that the Prince’s speeches at two major fundraising galas raised over £2 million and significantly boosted the campaign’s profile.

"Without his support — along with countless corporate sponsors, private backers, and community fundraisers — this appeal simply would not have been possible," Jenkins added.

The generous contributions from across the city have enabled the charity to replace its outdated fleet with two new Airbus H135 helicopters.