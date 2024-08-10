Katy Perry reportedly in talks to dazzle at MTV Awards with show-stopping set

Katy Perry to make a comeback at MTV Awards with a show-stopping set

Katy Perry is rumored to be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, with promises of a show-stopping set.

The 39-year-old popstar is reportedly in talks to take the stage at the VMAs on September 10, just days ahead of her latest album release.

An insider opened up to The Sun about Perry’s return to the VMAs stage, noting, "Katy is deep in talks to make her big return to the VMAs stage.

"Details are still being ironed out but she’s a huge star and bosses are determined to lock in the deal.

The source continued, “The last time Katy performed on the show was in 2019, so it is set to be a huge moment.

“She’s already been travelling the world to promote her new single but next month is set to be even busier for her.”

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 10.

Perry, who appeared as a judge on American Idol, is scheduled to release her highly anticipated seventh studio album, 143 on September 20, her first since 2020's Smile.