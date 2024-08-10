'Moana 2': Auli'i Cravalho embarks on new journey in sequel trailer

Get ready for Moana's next epic adventure!



The new trailer for Moana 2, unveiled at D23 on August 9, reveals Auli'i Cravalho reprising her role as the brave heroine, alongside Dwayne Johnson's return as Maui.



Cravalho also performed the new song We're Back from the film at the event.

The sequel, set three years after Moana's initial voyage, follows her on a thrilling quest to discover new people and lands beyond her home island of Motunui.

"Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced," as per the synopsis.

The cast of Moana 2 includes returning stars Rachel House as Grandma Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, and Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, along with new additions Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who will play Moana's little sister Simea.

Disney announced the sequel in February, followed by the first teaser trailer in May. Additionally, a live-action remake of Moana is in the works, slated for release in 2026.

Cravalho, 23, recently told People magazine what to expect for her character in the animated sequel: "She's growing. She is pushing herself now even further beyond the reef."

Moana 2 will be in theaters on November 27.