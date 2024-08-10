Kate Middleton makes final call about future ties with Meghan, Harry

Princess Kate made her priorities clear since she was diagnosed with cancer, claimed a renowned royal expert.

In conversation with OK! magazine, royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that Catherine has no room in her head for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'drama' as she fights cancer.

She said that Kate's health condition has made her "take a look at her life and her priorities" differently now. The expert added, "And I think those priorities are firmly with her family, her husband and her children."

Jennie shared, "I don’t think she has any room in her head or her heart to worry about the dramas of the past or anything that Harry and Meghan might say or do now… or in the future."

Speaking of Prince William and his possible reaction about the rift with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the royal expert revealed that the California-based couple is "irrelevant" to the Wales family and that they will not have space in their lives in the future.

Notably, Jennie also highlighted that since the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis, no ill-will gesture has been made by the former working royals.



She stated, "William and Catherine are a tight and strong unit. I don’t think they have anything more to fear from Harry and Meghan."