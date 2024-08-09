Ariana Grande addresses music leaks: 'Disheartening and disappointing'

Ariana Grande admitted she’s ‘constantly trying to get to the bottom’ of her music leaks

Ariana Grande has conflicted feelings about her music being leaked, though she tries to focus more on the silver lining.

During her recent appearance on the Hot Ones season 23 finale, the pop star, 31, shared her thoughts and feelings about how commonplace music leaks have become.

“It’s really hard for me because it’s really disheartening and, like, disappointing, and it sucks,” the Wicked star expressed, adding that she’s “constantly trying to get to the bottom” of how people get a hold of her music before its official release.

“It’s conflicting because that is very frustrating and feels very dehumanising,” she continued, adding that “the other side is like, “But I’m so grateful to be an artist that people care about and my fans want more of me, so they are going to these extremes to steal and break in.”

At the end of the day, the Grammy-winner sits “somewhere in between being grateful to be here at all and being like, ‘But really? Come on.’”

Elsewhere in the fiery interview, Grande opened up about learning to embrace her old music — particularly ones she released as a budding artist at the age of 19/20, which she described as an “insane experience.”

She explained that some of her difficult and emotional experiences were “sort of married to some of the songs a little bit,” which made her not want to revisit those emotions.

However, “with time and therapy,” she was able to “re-embrace” the nostalgia of her old songs.