Experts note cracks in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have maintained a united front amid relaunch of their Sussex brand, are seemingly struggling behind closed doors.



The couple appeared in a joint interview on CBS to discuss their new initiative, The Parent Channel, were starting to show signs that there are some issues brewing behind their strong resolve.



Royal biographer Angela Levin told Dan Wooton in an interview that she is starting to see the cracks in their partnership.

“In think they are at the stage now where they can’t stand each other. I don’t know how these things are where you have these bouts [of] you can’t stand your partner, and then you love them the next day,” she noted.

Levin added that the situation was “not working for them in their partnership and they were really angry with each other.”

Despite the problems, Levin stated that the couple “can’t really separate because Meghan wouldn’t nearly get as many jobs as she would like if Harry wasn’t there.”

She continued, “Although Harry is not a working royal, he is still a royal, and it’s that name ‘royal’ that keeps her going. And Harry, how will he see his children be anything really.

The royal author surmised that Harry and Meghan have come to a “very, very difficult end and they might not leave each other now, but there is no warmth there, there is anger and spite.”

Previously, royal author Tom Quinn also shared private conversation with a Kensington Palace insider revealing that that Harry and Meghan’s conflicts took place in a big way.

“When Harry and Meghan fight, they both really get into it in a big way,” Quinn shared, while comparing it to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rows.

He also noted that since the Prince and Princess of Wales usually keep their matters private, they do not go through the intense "scrutiny" that Harry and Meghan have to endure.